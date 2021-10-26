Injured Federer slides further down rankings

PARIS: Former men’s tennis world number one Roger Federer dropped a further four places in the latest ATP rankings on Monday to 15th having exited the top 10 last week.
The 40-year-old Swiss is side-lined with a right knee injury and has not played since a humiliating straight sets quarter-final defeat at the hands of Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon on July 7.
Whilst Federer falls there is a career high ranking of 11 for Italy’s Jannik Sinner, who rises two spots on the back of his success in Antwerp on Sunday which was his fourth title of the season. Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie also reaches a career best ranking, the Briton moving up another two places to 14.
