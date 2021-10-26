Sindh beat Central Punjab by eight wickets

LAHORE: Sindh registered their first win of the Cricket Associations Championship 2021-22 when they defeated Central Punjab by eight wickets on the third and final day of the round six fixture at the Saeed Ajmal Academy Ground in Faisalabad.

Central Punjab resuming their second innings on 99 for seven were bowled out for 137 in 38 overs. Sindh chased down the 129-run target for the loss of two wickets in the 25th over. Ahsan Ali top-scored with a quick-fire 56 ball 63, hitting 10 fours and one six.

At the Rana Naved Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura, Southern Punjab’s Zeeshan Ashraf struck a century in a drawn game against Northern. Resuming their first innings on 17 for one, Southern Punjab managed to score 332 for nine in 83 overs. Zeeshan scored 106 off 185 balls, hitting 10 fours and two sixes. He knitted a 99-run partnership with Moinuddin (58 off 71, six fours, two sixes). Wicketkeeper-batter Maqbool Ahmed scored 64 off 97, hitting six fours.

For Northern, Asad Raza picked five wickets for 56, while Raza Hasan grabbed three for 113 in 23 overs. Northern in their second innings were 11 for no loss when the match ended. At the LCCA Ground in Lahore, Balochistan’s Azeem Ghumman, Fahad Iqbal and Tariq Jameel were the star performers of the day in a drawn game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resuming their first innings on the overnight score of 133 for five were bowled out for 184 in the 53rd over. Tariq with his right-arm fast picked five wickets for 57, while Mohammad Javed grabbed three for 35.

Balochistan in their second innings were 208 for three in 52 overs when the match ended. Captain Azeem Ghumman, who had scored 57 in the first innings, top-scored with a 141-ball 85. He struck 10 fours during his 217 minutes stay at the wicket. He was supported by Fahad, who coming to bat at number four returned undefeated on 72 off 112, laced with nine fours. Azeem and Fahad added 153 runs for the third wicket. For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maaz Khan took two wickets and ended the match with six wickets.