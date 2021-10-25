Eradication of polio inevitable for healthy society, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pledging to turn Benazir Bhutto’s dream of polio-free Pakistan into a reality, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that eradication of polio was inevitable for building a healthy society and standing with dignity in the comity of nations.
Chairman PPP said “it is an encouraging that only a single polio case was reported this year,” adding that it was the outcome of three-decade long struggle of Anti-Polio Program’s workers and the manifestation of the cooperation of the entire nation.
Bilawal Zardari urged that as a responsible nation, it needed to examine the factors that had placed the country at par with the war-torn country Afghanistan, in terms of polio, for a long time. "It is an unfortunate fact that public health has never been the priority of the right wing parties," he maintained.
