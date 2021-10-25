TLP’s march on Islamabad: Diplomats advised to exercise caution in movement

ISLAMABAD: The diplomats, posted in Islamabad, have been advised to take due care in their movement in the wake of TLP’s long march towards the federal capital as the administration made special arrangements for the protection of the fortified diplomatic enclave, where most of the diplomatic facilities are situated.

The fresh advice has been issued to the diplomats accordingly. All kind of movement has been restricted in the relevant area and the entry points have been fortified.

Moreover, the entry for the diplomatic areas will not be permitted during the days of protest march and no person will be allowed to enter the diplomatic enclave without special permission.

Well-placed diplomatic sources told The News on Saturday that the diplomatic missions have gathered information through their own contacts and the officials concerned about the upcoming long march of the proscribed organisation that had already staged effective sit-ins in the twin-cities.

The diplomats are consigning dispatches about the evolving situation with regard to the agitation in their host country. Furthermore, the diplomats belonging to the French embassy are greatly perturbed about the upcoming protest march particularly, because the French embassy compound is situated at the entrance of the diplomatic enclave in front of the Foreign Office and is believed to be vulnerable in case of any onslaught by the agitators.

The fresh security arrangements for the diplomats and their missions have been put in place in the stricter manner like they were enforced during the previous march of the TLP, the sources said.