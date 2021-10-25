Third term in a row: Senator Mushtaq named JI

KP head

By Bureau Report

PESHAWAR: Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has been named as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for a three-year tenure for the third consecutive time. The name was announced on Saturday after the three-month long intra-party balloting. Three candidates had been shortlisted for the slot.

The two remaining candidates were provincial deputy chief of the party Maulana Muhammad Ismail and Maulana Attaur Rahman. The postal balloting for the purpose took three months to complete.

The JI has a tradition of electing all its office-bearers by the full members of the party. Also, each full member remains a candidate for every slot. However, the party shura for the convenience of the members announce three names of favourite candidates for an office before commencing the polling process.

The JI has a total of 13,000 full members in the province and it was completed a couple of weeks ago. However, as per the party’s tradition after the postal balloting, which is referred to as 'Istiswab' (plebiscite), the results are presented before the central chief of the party, who has the power to name anyone else contrary to the one chosen by the party members. But normally the central chief does not exercise this power.