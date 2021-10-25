Buyers unable to get benefit despite decline in prices of fruits, vegetables

LAHORE: Prices of majority of fruits and vegetables declined this week. But consumes were unable to take advantage from this decrease due to overcharging by sellers. The impact of reduction in the rates was only observed in rate lists.

The district administration also failed to control overcharging in Shadman Sahulat Bazaar. Fruit sellers in the bazaar are openly overcharging while vegetable vendors were selling lower grade items. Similarly, across the city meat sellers are selling mutton, beef, chicken and fish at their own rates. The price of chicken, live bird, increased by Rs9 per kg, was fixed at Rs235 per kg, while it sold at Rs240 to 270 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs341 per kg, and sold Rs350 to 500 per kg.

The price of potatoes soft skin new A-grade was gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs62 to 65 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg, B-Grade at Rs58 to 60 per kg sold at Rs70 per kg, potato sugar free A-grade fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, B-grade at Rs48 to 50 per kg, mixed sold at Rs55 to 60 per kg, potato white fixed increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was further reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg, B-grade at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg, and C-grade at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at sold at Rs30 to 35 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade was further gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs95 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs85 to 90 per kg, and C-grade at Rs77 to 80 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.