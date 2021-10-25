Water woes

This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities towards the problem of the shortage and contamination of water in Lahore Cantt. Residents receive water only two or three hours a day. Even then the pressure of the water is low.

Diseases like Hepatitis A, cholera, diarrhoea, dysentery, typhoid, and polio are spreading due to the use of this unclean water. To meet water requirements, people have to buy water tankers, which also provide contaminated water and are expensive. This problem has existed for the last five months. The authorities concerned should look into the matter immediately.

Ghulam Dastgir

Lahore