Monday October 25, 2021
World

Myanmar activist arrested

AFP
October 25, 2021

Bangkok: An activist who rose to prominence during Myanmar’s 1988 student uprising has been arrested in an overnight raid, his wife said on Sunday, the latest blow to the anti-junta movement as the military cracks down on dissent. On Saturday evening, 52-year-old Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Ko Jimmy, was arrested when soldiers raided a housing complex in the North Dagon township of Yangon.

