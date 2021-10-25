Berlusconi says early elections would be ‘irresponsible’

Rome: Early elections in Italy would be "irresponsible," former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Sunday, reiterating his support for the coalition government led by Mario Draghi. In an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper, the scandal-plagued leader of the centre-right Forza Italia party also expressed frustration with political infighting on the right that contributed to the bloc’s poor showing in recent mayoral contests around the country.