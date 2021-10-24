15 terrorists killed in Balochistan operations

RAWALPINDI: The security forces killed 15 terrorists including a Commander of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in two operations in Harnai and Mastung, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and CTD Balochistan announced on Saturday.

On confirmed presence of terrorists in a hideout near Jamboro, Harnai, Balochistan, the security forces conducted Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) to apprehend a group of externally sponsored terrorists. As soon as troops cordoned the area, Terrorists tried to flee from the hideout and opened indiscriminate fire. A heavy exchange of fire with terrorists continued for a long time.

Resultantly, six terrorists including BLA Commander Tariq Alias Nasir got killed. A large cache of arms and ammunition recovered from the hideout.

In another operation, at least nine terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Mastung district by the province's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD). In a statement the CTD claimed the operation was conducted in the Roshi mountain range in Spilinji, Mastung and those killed belonged to the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Baloch Liberation Front (BLF).

According to the CTD spokesperson a large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the camp used by the proscribed outfits. Seized arms include nine AK 47 assault rifles and variants at least 20kg of explosive material RPG rockets prima cord detonators and other equipment. Moreover search operation is underway in the area. An FIR of the incident has been registered at the CTD police station whereas the police have also widened the scope of the investigation.