Bed strength increased in LGH Medical Ward

LAHORE : Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof. Dr. Sardar Al-freed Zafar has said that the number of beds have been increased from 40 to 65 in Medical Unit-2 Lahore General Hospital that provides ease to the patients as well as doctors.

Earlier, the number of beds in Emergency Department has been doubled and now round the clock medical facilities are being provided on 220 beds instead of 110. He directed MS Dr. Riaz Hafeez to review all the concerned departments of the hospital on a daily basis and ensure that the problems of the patients are resolved in their beds.

Prof. Al-freed said that the Punjab government has ample allocated funds for the provision of quality healthcare to the patients, every penny of which would be spent on the welfare of the patients. He asked the administrative doctors to implement the policy of one patient, one attendant in their respective departments instead of sitting in their offices.

The principal strongly instructed the sanitation staff to further improve the standard of hygiene so that the hospital provides a pleasant environment for citizens. He clarified that all possible encouragement would be given to the best performing staff.