Gang of dacoits busted in Mardan

MARDAN: District police busted a gang of dacoits during a raid and also recovered weapons and police uniforms from their possession here on Saturday.

A spokesman for Mardan police said that one Sanobar Khan, a resident of Sari Behlol, lodged a case at Saroshah Police Station about robbery at his home.

Taking notice of the robbery, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah formed an investigation team, comprising SP investigation Sanaullah Khan, SP operations Muhammad Qias, DSP Khanzeb and other officials, who traced the gangsters and arrested them during a raid.

The arrestees were identified as Mujahid, a resident of Peshawar, Rozi Rehman, a resident of Mardan, and Jamroz, a resident of Swat district.

The accused surrendered two motorcycles they had lifted from various areas, Rs40,000 cash

and police uniforms that they had used in various crimes.

Meanwhile, DPO Dr Zahidullah Khan and Commander Malakand Task Force Brig Imran Siddique and Lt Col Kahif Mir visited Katlang town where they went round the newly established Bezu Police Station.

The officials also took stock of the security situation for the anti-polio vaccinators in the area and met local security personnel.