Two convicted in 2019 bomb attack

PESHAWAR: The Anti-Terrorist Court on Saturday convicted two accused arrested for involvement in a bomb attack outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) in December 2019.
The ATC awarded life imprisonment (four times) to the main accused Ikramullah along with imposing a fine of Rs150,000. Another accused Matiullah was sentenced to 10 years in prison and also fined Rs50,000.
The Counter -Terrorism Department had arrested the two accused for involvement in a blast outside the PHC in December 2019. At least 11 people had been injured in the explosion.
