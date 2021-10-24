FGA Ladies’ Amateur Golf gets underway

ISLAMABAD: The 3rd FGA Ladies’ Amateur Golf Championship kicked off at the Islamabad Club Golf Course Saturday with a phenomenal turnout of almost 60 women golfers.

As many as 10 PGF-affiliated golf clubs from across Pakistan were represented. The two-day Championship is sponsored by the Federal Golf Association.

Players are divided into eight categories and the match is being played on stroke play.

A simultaneous Team Match is also being played between Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Machi Goth.

At the end of opening day, Ana James Gill was leading in the Gold category with a Net score of 71, in the Silver category Dr. Fauzia Umber Qureshi was leading with a net score of 72 and in the Bronze category, Tasleem Hussain was ahead with a net score of 70. In the senior category, Ayesha Hamid scored the lowest net score of 37 and in the Junior girls’ category, Daniyah Irfan was ahead with a net score of 28.