Saturday October 23, 2021
Malakand varsity’s syndicate meeting postponed

Peshawar
Bureau report
October 23, 2021

PESHAWAR: The University of Malakand, on the directives of the Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has postponed the 41st meeting of the university syndicate till further orders.

The university had earlier rescheduled the syndicate meeting for October 23 (today), just two days before the expiry of the tenure of the incumbent vice-chancellor.A notification to this effect was issued by the university’s registrar on Friday.

