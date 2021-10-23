Dr AQ Khan Hospital to be fully functional in December 2022

LAHORE: Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust Executive Director Dr Iqbal Qureshi vowed to complete Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s dream of establishing a hospital to help the poor community with provision of free and quality healthcare.

While addressing a group of journalists here at Dr AQ Khan Hospital’s head office here in Model Town on Friday, Dr Iqbal Qureshi said that after the demise of nuclear scientist, it is more important to complete his biggest welfare project to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the poor patients free of cost under one roof.

“The grey structure of hospital’s eight floors has been completed and it will begin regular healthcare services to patients from December 2022. The hospital, situated near Minar-e-Pakistan at Qila Lachhman Singh, is an eight-storey building (16-kanal covered area) constructed on 20-kanal land.

Approximately, he said, Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust required Rs 2 billion to complete the project including state-of-the-art facilities, equipment and staff. “The best way to pay tribute to Dr AQ Khan is to support his welfare project and donate generously for its early completion,” he said.

He informed that OPD services and Dialysis Centre were already fully functional and serving the poor patients free of cost.

He informed that Dr AQ Khan, who was awarded the epithet of Mohsin-e-Pakistan for making Pakistan’s defence invincible, had also rendered many social services for public welfare in education, health and religious fields.