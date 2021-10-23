ITC league for U16s to begin from 30th

ISLAMABAD: Around 100 Under-16 boys and girls from twin cities will be seen in action in the ITC Tennis League that will kick off from October 30 here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex.
Khadija Laghari, chief organiser of the league, unveiled a salient feature of the league according to which all the players registered with different clubs of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will participate in the event. The league will be contested on the weekend for the next six months.
“We are planning for a systematic grooming of the youngsters with the help of Islamabad Tennis Complex.
KARACHI: Trials to select Sindh under-17 boys and under-16 girls teams for the Inter-Provincial Hockey Championship...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Rafi Khan, Tayyab Aslam, Ahsan Ayaz, and Salman Saleem will feature in four international squash...
PARIS: American skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin will kick off her bid for more World Cup dominance in Soelden on the...
KARACHI: In a bid to pick wrestlers for the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship, Pakistan Wrestling Federation plans...
RAWALPINDI: Sui Southern Gas Company outplayed defending champions Khan Research Laboratories 3-0 in the 13th...
LAHORE: Muzamil Murtaza won the singles title and M Abid and Huzaifa Abdul Rehman clinched the men’s doubles title...