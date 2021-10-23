ITC league for U16s to begin from 30th

ISLAMABAD: Around 100 Under-16 boys and girls from twin cities will be seen in action in the ITC Tennis League that will kick off from October 30 here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex.

Khadija Laghari, chief organiser of the league, unveiled a salient feature of the league according to which all the players registered with different clubs of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will participate in the event. The league will be contested on the weekend for the next six months.

“We are planning for a systematic grooming of the youngsters with the help of Islamabad Tennis Complex.