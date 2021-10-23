Point to ponder

Given the constant hue and cry about how the government has failed to import gas on time, a question comes to mind: Why does Pakistan need to import LNG? A study conducted by USAID in 2015 found that Pakistan has 20 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of conventional gas reserves. To put it into perspective the world's largest gas reserves are with Russia, Iran and Qatar. According to a set of data, their reserves range from over 30 Tcf to around 24 Tcf.

The reality is that Pakistan could be an LNG exporter, but is somehow doing the opposite. Why?

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar