Point to ponder

Given the constant hue and cry about how the government has failed to import gas on time, a question comes to mind: Why does Pakistan need to import LNG? A study conducted by USAID in 2015 found that Pakistan has 20 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of conventional gas reserves. To put it into perspective the world's largest gas reserves are with Russia, Iran and Qatar. According to a set of data, their reserves range from over 30 Tcf to around 24 Tcf.
The reality is that Pakistan could be an LNG exporter, but is somehow doing the opposite. Why?
Shahryar Khan Baseer
Peshawar
Recently, the Ministry of Interior relocated the passport office of Abbottabad about 10 km away from where it used to...
Gilgit-Baltistan is replete with rich cultural and religious heritage sites. Unfortunately, the Khanaq-e-Mullah...
This refers to the editorial ‘Low ranking’ . It is ironic that while our leadership is talking about...
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain urged the private sector to increase the salaries of...
In post-pandemic times, the world faces yet another global dilemma – a scarcity of energy resources. Covid-19...
Pakistan's education does not seem to be on a path that could make it robust and provide equal opportunities and...