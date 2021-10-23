Swat receives first snowfall, mercury dips

MINGORA: The Swat district received the rain and the first snowfall of the winter, which brought down the mercury.

Kalam, Wusho, Gabral, Mahodand and other areas in Swat received the snowfall, which covered the mountain peaks. With the drop in temperature, the people have started wearing warm clothes.

Many commented that the winter has set in after the snowfall. The people have started using soup and fish to cope with the cold weather conditions. Many people have started relocated to the downtown to avoid the biting cold.