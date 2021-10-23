Swat receives first snowfall, mercury dips

MINGORA: The Swat district received the rain and the first snowfall of the winter, which brought down the mercury.
Kalam, Wusho, Gabral, Mahodand and other areas in Swat received the snowfall, which covered the mountain peaks. With the drop in temperature, the people have started wearing warm clothes.
Many commented that the winter has set in after the snowfall. The people have started using soup and fish to cope with the cold weather conditions. Many people have started relocated to the downtown to avoid the biting cold.
SUKKUR: The tradition of ‘Karo Kari’ took lives of three more women, including a student of class-VIII, in three...
SUKKUR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Friday took out a protest rally against the unprecedented rise in...
SUKKUR: A woman has accused her in-laws of trying to illegally occupy her 140 acres of agricultural land and...
SUKKUR: Four people were killed and 30 injured in three different road accidents in various parts of Sindh on Friday.A...
KARACHI: A ceremony was held in Karachi to mark the 70 years of successful diplomatic bilateral relations between two...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission President, Dr Arshad Taqi, on Friday said the provinces were free to...