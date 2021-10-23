LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The government authorities suspended the Metro Bus service in Lahore and Rawalpindi, and blocked roads in these cities to brace for protests, organised separately by a banned outfit and the opposition parties.

The Punjab capital witnessed another day of chaos and misery to common man, besides the death of two policemen in collision between cars of protesters as the banned Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) launched its long march against the government on Friday. Also, a clash took place between the police and workers of the banned outfit near the MAO College, wherein 17 police personnel, including an SHO, were injured. The provincial government also suspended internet and phone services around Multan Road, Grand Battery Stop, Iqbal Town, Nawankot, Samanabad and Sabzazar areas of Lahore.

A spokesperson said the policemen were injured after cars collided near District Courts in the city. They were rushed to a hospital, but they succumbed to their wounds. They were identified as Ayub and Khalid, stationed at Gawalmandi and Mayo Garden police stations, respectively, he said.

Earlier, the day started with deployment of dozens of containers in Lahore that ended up with tear-gas shelling and baton-charge during pitched battles between the police and protesters. Police had placed containers at over two-dozen points to discourage the activists of TLP to join their leaders. The heavy contingent of police with anti-riot gears, batons and tear-gas ammunition were also deployed at major roundabouts of the city besides containers, causing nuisance to the public who had to endure hours long traffic snarl ups and diversions to reach their destination. Due to non-availability of public transport due to the volatile situation, many pedestrians and travelers, including women and children, were seen straddling on the roads with their heavy luggage. The containers were placed at Chowk Yateem Khana, Babu Sabu Interchange, Bund Road, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Samanabad, Thokar Niaz Beg, Saggian Bridge, Multan Road, Shahdara, etc, to block the roads leading towards the banned religious party’s headquarters.

Taking stock of the situation, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced a two-member ministerial committee to conduct dialogue with the marchers. The committee consists of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and Prosecution Minister Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, which failed to convince them, as the protesters were insisting to go to Islamabad to stage a sit-in pressing their key demand of expulsion of French ambassador from Pakistan. The protesters had been staging a sit-in for the last four days in Lahore.

Soon after Juma prayers, the protesters started removing containers and other barriers and managed to cross Data Darbar, which is around 15 kms away from their headquarters while clashing with police at various points. The police responded by firing tear-gas shells on them. Some fell unconscious while many others received injuries. On Thursday night, police arrested over 1,000 activists and leaders of TLP. After the Friday prayers, the protesters gathered outside the party’s headquarters announced their long march.

In Islamabad-Rawalpindi containers were placed on the Sixth Road leading to the Faizabad while the Faizabad-Ojri Camp Road has also been sealed off. The city administration said that the Metro Bus will only operate from the IJP Road Stop to the Pakistan Secretariat while it would remain suspended from Saddar to Faizabad. The Islamabad administration had beefed up security measures to deal with the banned outfit march.

The traffic police called on the citizens to use the 9th Avenue and for those who want to traveI to Rawalpindi from Faizabad to use the IJP Road. Faizul Islam Stop Murree Road have been closed for traffic, said an ICT spokesperson. The Jinnah Avenue road from Express Chowk to D Chowk has been sealed, said the spokesperson, adding that citizens should use NADRA Chowk and Ayub Chowk to enter and exit the city’s Red Zone area.