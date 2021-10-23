Turkey to host tech summit

KARACHI: Pakistan Tech Summit is a series of international conferences organised by Ejad Labs to build bridges between Pakistan and global tech ecosystems. The conference this year is powered by JS Bank. The summit will be held in Istanbul, Turkey, on

October 25-26, 2021. Previous editions of the conference were hosted in the Silicon Valley, US, and Oslo, Norway.

The conference will be an opportunity for collaboration between both countries, showcasing a high-profile delegation of more than 150 entrepreneurs, tech CEOs, freelancers, business houses, government officials, and dignitaries from Pakistan. Some key attendants include Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Minister Atif Khan, JS Bank Chief Digital Officer Noman Azhar, and RapidCompute MD Imran Khan.

Adviser for Commerce and Investment to the Prime Minister, Abdul Razak Dawood encouraged entrepreneurs to participate in the Tech Summit, tweeting: “It is an excellent opportunity for our Tech Startups to meet potential investors.

I encourage our entrepreneurs to participate in the event for which details can be seen at http://paktechsummit.com.”

JS Bank Chief Digital Officer Noman Azhar would be a keynote speaker at the conference. He shared his confidence in the initiative getting the Pakistani tech ecosystem international attention, saying, “Bilateral engagements such as these will showcase Pakistan’s tech potential to a wider audience.

This in turn will support talent development at a local level side by side with driving entrepreneurial growth to support the economy.”

As one of the leading supporters of fintech in Pakistan, JS Bank consistently inculcates a digital-first approach in the banking industry.

The bank is the title sponsor for Pakistan Tech Summit, helping create a positive image of the country across borders.