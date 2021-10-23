Woman dies in accident

LAHORE: A woman died in a road accident at Badami Bagh on Friday. The victim, a resident of Imamia Colony, was on her way on a bike near Sabzi Mandi when a speeding truck hit and injured her. She was removed to hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. Police removed the body to morgue and were investigating the matter further. The suspected driver managed to flee from the scene.

abduction Bid: A man was arrested by traffic police for luring a 17-year-old girl for abduction in Factory Area. A rickshaw driver was passing near Punjab Society. A traffic warden stopped the rickshaw over traffic violation. He noticed the girl in the rickshaw and the suspicious acts of the driver identified as Mushtaq. The traffic warden asked the girl some questions, on which, she started crying and the suspect tried to run away from the scene. The suspect after luring the girl had a plan to move to Sahiwal.

robber: Locals hand over an accused robber to police after giving him a good thrash on Walton Road on Friday. Four suspected robbers had barged into a general store to loot it. The shopkeeper resisted. Three of the suspected robbers after seeing the untoward situation fled from the scene.

bike lifters: Badami Bagh police arrested three suspected bike lifters on Friday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Jameel, Ehsan and Hakeem Khan. They have confessed to committing various crimes.