Syria constitution talks stall at UN

GENEVA: Talks on a new constitution for Syria this week ended in disappointment, the United Nations mediator concluded on Friday, and without a proper understanding on how to move the process forward.

The sixth round of discussions between 15 representatives each from President Bashar al-Assad’s government, the opposition, and from civil society, were held this week at the UN in Geneva. The government and the opposition traded barbs afterwards, pointing the finger at each other for the lack of progress. "We had three days that went rather well and one day that was more difficult."

This week, each delegation brought forward draft texts on different areas of the constitution: on Monday, the government on sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity; on Tuesday, the opposition on the armed forces and security; then civil society on the rule of law; and on Friday, the government on terrorism.