Police arrest TLP activists in TT Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: About 20 Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) office-bearers and activists were arrested on Thursday in a crackdown to restrain them from going to Lahore to join the TLP sit-in.

Sources said that raids continued by police all day here at Gojra, Kamalia and Pirmahal at the houses of the TLP activists, however, police failed to arrest all of them. An official said that 10 of the arrested TLP activists were sent to district jail.