Pollution, smog: Crackdown ordered on brick kilns, industrial units

GUJRANWALA: The district administration Thursday decided a crackdown on brick kilns and industrial units involved in polluting environment and causing smog.

Addressing the anti-smog meeting here at DC office Gujranwala, the DC said special teams would be formed at district and tehsil level to take action against units causing pollution and smog.

The DC directed all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the district to launch crackdown with the teams of Environment Department and Police. He said the ACs should ensure that all brick kilns in the district were converted to zigzag technology. He said that agriculture department should inform the farmers about the adverse effects of burning crops’ residue.