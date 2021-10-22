 
close
Friday October 22, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Pollution, smog: Crackdown ordered on brick kilns, industrial units

National
October 22, 2021

GUJRANWALA: The district administration Thursday decided a crackdown on brick kilns and industrial units involved in polluting environment and causing smog.

Addressing the anti-smog meeting here at DC office Gujranwala, the DC said special teams would be formed at district and tehsil level to take action against units causing pollution and smog.

The DC directed all Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the district to launch crackdown with the teams of Environment Department and Police. He said the ACs should ensure that all brick kilns in the district were converted to zigzag technology. He said that agriculture department should inform the farmers about the adverse effects of burning crops’ residue.

More From National
More From Latest