Pension delayed to 25 retired employees of TMA Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: Twenty-five retired employees of Tehsil Municipal Administration Lakki Marwat had not yet been paid pensions despite the lapse of three years, sources said on Thursday.

They said that of the 25 employees, Abdul Jalil, (Library Assistant) was yet to be paid remaining Rs100,000 despite his retirement three ago, Bader Zaman (Baildar) is to be given Rs1,86000, Muhammad Rafiq (sweeper) to get Rs772000 after his retirement in January 2021, Muhammad Hassan, (Baildar) is to be provided Rs226000 after his retirement in 2018, Nabi Bakhsh, (sweeper) has to be given Rs505000 after retirement in 2018, and Muhammad Ramzan (sweeper) is to be given Rs200,000 after his retirement in 2020, besides others.

The sources said that these employees retired three years ago after serving for 40 years at the Tehsil Municipal Administration, Lakki Marwat.