First full endoscopic spine surgery conducted at MMC

Our correspondent

MARDAN: First full endoscopic spine surgery was successfully conducted at the Neurosurgery Department of Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) here on Thursday, marking the initiation of the latest technology at the health facility.

A team of neurosurgeons undertook the first endoscopic spine surgery at the Main Operation Theater (OT) of the hospital.

The team of surgeons that undertook the surgery included a German neurosurgeon Dr Ali Guven Yorukoglu, noted neurosurgeon Prof Dr Mumtaz Ali, in-charge Neurosurgery Department Assistant Prof Dr Naeemul Haq, Assistant Prof Muhammad Ishaq and others.

Prof Dr Mumtaz Ali said that spine endoscopic surgery is an advanced procedure and is exercised in developed countries.

He said that the introduction of full endoscopic spine surgery in MMC was an achievement. He said that the treatment was being introduced in various public and private sector hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which he said was good news for patients.

He said that a major spine surgery can be done through a small invasive. He said that the financial implications are minimal and patients undergoing surgery through this advanced procedure will have less post-surgery stay and high chances of successful procedures.

Assistant Professor Dr Naeemul Haq said the Neurosurgery Department of MMC was committed to introducing advanced surgical equipment and practices in the hospital.

He said that the starting of the full endoscopic spine surgery was the latest edition in the process of switching to modern healthcare practices in the hospital.

He said that expert doctors in the field of neurosurgery were invited to mark the beginning of spine surgery through endoscopy.

He said that minimal invasive spine procedures have undergone rapid development during the last decade.

He said that patients suffering from spine complications would benefit from the facility.

He said that earlier patients had to go to private hospitals or other provinces to undergo endoscopic spine surgery. “Now there is no need to pay the hefty fees of private hospitals or go to other provinces as the latest technology is available in MMC,” said.

He said the procedure would benefit the patients as there would be a chance of less post-surgery hospital stay, less tissue trauma, less blood loss during the

surgery, less infection chances and patients will recover in days as compared to surgeries done through conventional procedures/equipment/method.

Dr Muhammad Ishaq said that all kind of spine complications could be treated through this procedure including selective cases of sciatica. He said that only recommended patients will undergo full endoscopic surgery.

Earlier, a workshop was organised in which the speakers highlighted the importance of full endoscopic spine procedures in detail.