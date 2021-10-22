Bowling first will be beneficial in T20 World Cup: Intikhab

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Intikhab Alam has said that Pakistan would have to be alert in all departments to survive in the T20 World Cup.

“In the UAE, wickets are wet in the evening because of dew, so they will have to keep in mind their bowling strength and it will be better to bowl first,” said Intikhab, who has been the country’s most successful coach, while talking to ‘The News’ on Thursday.

Intikhab was the coach when Pakistan won Nehru Cup, 1992 World Cup, and T20 World Cup 2009, and a number of Test and ODI victories agasint leading nations.

He said that T20 is the shortest and fastest format and those who want to win would have to be vigilant each and every ball. “Playing a dot ball in this format is a crime. At least a single run has to be taken on every ball in this format,” he added.

Intikhab said that the UAE pitches usually supported batsmen. Teams will draw their strategies seeing the behavior of wickets, weather and other conditions.

He said that the first six overs would be important for Pakistan and more than 50 runs should be scored in those. “The last five overs will also be very important. We should score 60-70 runs in the last five overs and for that purpose we should have big hitters in the lower order,” he added.

Intikhab said that the results of the matches also depend on the condition and form of the players. Those who avoid mistakes and who get advantages of the mistakes of others will win, he said.

He avoided predicting the winner, saying that Pakistan should plan according to the need of the hour keeping in mind the strength of the rivals. “Senior players like Muhammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik will have to play important role,” he said.

“If a six is hit in each over, 120 runs can be scored only with sixes in 20 overs. Batsmen must find out ways to score maximum runs and try long hits, especially in the last five overs and for this purpose batting depth is necessary,” he said.

He said that there was need to strengthen the middle order and lower order. “Senior players will have to contribute and help Babar,” he added.