Upgradation of Social Security Hospital ordered

LAHORE: Commissioner Social Security Syed Bilal Haider has directed the MS MNCH Social Security Hospital Kot Lakhpat to construct new OPD rooms in the hospital within two months.

The Commissioner Social Security visited the hospital on Thursday and found that there should be more space and more doctors’ desks to attend to the patients in the OPD. He also gave directives the officers concerned to improve the parking area at the hospital. He also visited the Directorate of Social Security Model Town and Social Security Dispensary at Nishtar Colony. He said that the registration of institutions under self-assessment scheme should be ensured and monitored.