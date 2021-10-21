Court orders FIR against DSP, SHO

SUKKUR: Third Additional Sessions Judge Sukkur Tarriq Ali Sanghro directed the registration of murder FIR of two brothers against DSP, SHO Baghirji Police of Sukkur and 10 members of Jatoi clan.

The mother of the victims, Mst Nawab Khatoon Jatoi in her petition had maintained that on Sept 13, 2021, her two sons were killed by members of Jatoi clan over a land dispute. An hour later, she said the Baghirji Police of Sukkur claimed killing her sons in an encounter and recovering weapons from their possession. The police also refused to register a case against the killers belonging to the Jatoi clan.

The Third Additional Sessions Judge, Sukkur, after scrutinising the FIR of encounter, post-mortem reports and evidence submitted by the police and defence counsel representing Nawab Khatoon ordered the registration of murder FIR against DSP Qalandar Bakhash Soomro, SHO of Baghirji Police, Amjad Mughal, Head Constable Shabir Bhayo, Constable Riaz Korai and 10 people of the Jatoi clan, while declaring the police encounter fake.