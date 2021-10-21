Five killed, three cops injured in tribal clash

SUKKUR: As many as five people were killed and three policemen injured in a clash between Chandio and Brohi clans that flared up on Tuesday over snatching a motorcycle in district Qamber-Shahdadkot.

The police said a clash flared up between Chandio and Brohi clans over snatching of a motorcycle in village Naseer Muhammad Mazari in district Qamber-Shahdadkot that ended up with firing exchange of automatic weapons, in which Khalid Chandio and Sabbir Chandio of Chnadia clan, while Nadir, Muhammad Alam and Bhoral Brohi of Brohi clan were killed. The police said three policemen, identified as Imdad Chandio, Naveed Brohi and Mashooq Chandio, trying to bring the situation under control, got injured during the clash.

According to sources, the Brohi clan had approached the police to register an FIR against snatching of a motorcycle and when the police approached the Chandio clan about the motorcycle theft, members of both the clans started firing at each other, in which five people, including two of Chandio and three of Brohi clans were killed, while three policemen were injured.SSP Qamber-Shahdadkot Dr Sumair Noor Channa said temporary police posts were set up in the villages of the feuding clans, adding an investigation was underway.