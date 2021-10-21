Concealment of assets: LHC seeks reply from FBR on Tareen son’s plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought a reply from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on a petition filed by Ali Tareen, son of PTI’s estranged leader Jahangir Tareen, challenging a show-cause notice for alleged concealment of foreign assets.

Justice Shahid Karim also restrained the FBR from taking any final decision in the matter till a decision on the petition. Tareen, through a counsel, contended that the matter relating to the declaration of assets was already pending before the court but the FBR issued a notice on the charge of non-declaration of assets.

He submitted that the asset in question had already been declared in the income tax returns of 2018. He said the impugned show cause notice was mala fide and politically motivated. The petitioner also questioned the legality of the impugned notice, saying that legal requirements under the income tax return ordinance had not been fulfilled by the FBR. He asked the court to set aside the notice for being unlawful.