Recovery of missing persons: SHC takes exception to performance of PTF, JIT

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday took an exception to the performance of provincial task force in the recovery of missing persons despite lapse of several years and observed that it is regretted that the joint investigation teams (PTF) had only completed the formality.

Hearing the petitions against enforced disappearances, the SHC’s division bench, headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, observed that despite several sessions of the joint investigation teams (JITs) and provincial task force (PTF), no substantial progress has been made. The court observed that two citizens, Maaz Ahmed and Talha Ahmed, had been missing since April 6, 2014, but still their whereabouts were unknown. The court directed the head of the JIT to appear in person and explain what efforts were made by him for the recovery of missing persons. The court observed that the cases of missing persons were discussed before the provincial task force but regretfully, the PTF has only completed the formality. The court directed the PTF to discuss and consider the case of each missing person separately while applying its mind and appropriate directions shall be issued to the investigation officer and head of the JITs.

The court ordered that the JIT and PTF sessions shall be repeated well before the next date of hearing and the progress report to be submitted on the next date of hearing. In the matter with regard to disappearance of Mohammad Amin and Mohammad Ilyas, who had gone missing since June 5, 2009, the court observed that it has been observed that the JIT and IO have been directed by the PTF to collect the travel history of missing persons from the FIA and replies from the agencies. The court observed that the head of JIT and investigation officer, despite directions of the court, failed to collect the travel history of the missing persons. The court directed the director FIA to submit the travel history of missing persons on the next date of hearing.