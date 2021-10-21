Assets beyond sources of income: SC directs NAB to submit complete record in Khursheed Shah case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit the complete record pertaining to the allegations made against PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah regarding accumulation of assets beyond sources of income.

A bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, heard the post-arrest bail plea filed by Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for Syed Khursheed Shah, submitted before the court that the allegations made by the NAB were not made part of the reference.

He further submitted that the record pertaining to the arrest of Syed Khursheed Shah, ordered by the chairman NAB, was also not available.The counsel contended that the whole problem relates to the amount regarding buying of 574 acres of land.

The NAB prosecutor submitted before the court that an ambiguity has erupted on the jurisdiction of the anti-graft body after the issuance of NAB Amendment Ordinance.He informed the court that the government has constituted a committee for clarity in the amendment ordinance and sought some time till the report of the said committee. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked the prosecutor NAB as to whether the instant case comes under the jurisdiction of NAB.

We want to know that instead of filing a reference, why the anti-graft body arrested the accused, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked the NAB. Justice Umer Ata Bandial asked the NAB prosecutor as to whether the petitioner Syed Khursheed Shah was a public office holder when he bought the said land.At this, the NAB prosecutor sought time for answering the court queries as well as filing a report.

Meanwhile, the court directed NAB to submit a complete record pertaining to allegations made against Syed Khursheed Shah and adjourned hearing for today (Thursday). During the hearing, PPP leaders Syed Qamar Zaman Kaira and Nayyar Bukhari were also present in the courtroomLater, talking to the media outside the apex court, Kaira said that the government in three years has presented miseries and problems to the nation.

He said the government was moving against the spirit of the State of Madina, Prime Minister Imran Khan was bent upon diverting the attention of the public in the name of religion.

He said the PDM issued a show cause notice to PPP on the allegations of taking votes from Awami Party, adding that now the PDM, while supporting the Awami Party, has signed the no confidence motion being moved against the Balochistan chief minister.

“Let’s see when the show cause notice will be issued to those who supported the Awami Party”, Kaira said. “In my personal view, the whole opposition, including the PDM, should forge unity among their ranks and move forward.”

To another question, Kaira said as per the Constitution, the prime minister appoints DG ISI. He said the government had also created problems on the issue of extension of the Army chief.