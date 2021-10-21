Dengue virus takes another life in KP

PESHAWAR: The dengue fever on Wednesday took another life, taking the toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to six.

Also, 139 new patients were tested positive for the dengue virus, raising the total number of patients to 4504.

The patient who died of dengue fever belonged to Swabi district.

Two patients had already died of dengue virus in Khyber tribal district, one each in Haripur, Mansehra and Nowshera. The virus has spread to almost all parts of KP. Peshawar on Wednesday reported 55 positive cases, Haripur and Swabi 23 each, Mardan 11, Lower Dir 9, Charsadda 6, Dera Ismail Khan 5, Khyber 3, while Upper Dir, and Nowshera recorded one each positive dengue case.

Of 4504 dengue positive cases reported in KP, 2896 patients had recovered from the disease. Currently there are 1602 positive cases of dengue virus in KP.

In Peshawar, some places including Safid Dheri, Danishabad, Canal Road, Baghwanan, Tehkal, etc are stated to be the hotspots of dengue virus.