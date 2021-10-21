One dies of COVID-19

Rawalpindi : Another death due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has been reported from Rawalpindi district in the last 48 hours while 94 new cases were reported from the region taking the total number of patients so far registered from the twin cities to 142,432.

The population in the region, however, had witnessed the fourth day without reporting of COVID-19 death on Tuesday in the last two weeks. The statistics show that both the mortality and the morbidity of the infection has been registering a downward trend in the twin cities.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi was recorded as 0.63 per cent on Tuesday while on Wednesday it was 2.16 per cent but with reports of only 20 confirmed cases in the last two days. From Islamabad Capital Territory, the positivity rate of the infection has already dropped down to below one per cent.

From Rawalpindi district, a total of 35,889 patients have so far been reported of which 1,189 have lost their lives while 34,524 have recovered from the illness. On Wednesday, there were a total of 176 active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi of which 21 patients were hospitalized in town while 155 were in isolation at their homes.

Meanwhile, another 74 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT in the last two days taking the total number of patients so far reported from the federal capital to 106,543 of which 104,807 patients have recovered while 937 have lost their lives. On Wednesday, the number of active cases from the federal capital was recorded as 799 after recovery of 281 patients in the last 48 hours.