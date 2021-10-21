ICRC team lauds emergency service reforms

LAHORE:A delegation comprising six members from International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) led by Ms Dragana Kojic visited the Emergency Services Academy here on Wednesday.

The delegates met with Emergency Services Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer and discussed with him the areas of mutual cooperation for capacity building of emergency services and volunteers to provide the basic right to emergency care to all without discrimination.

Dr Rizwan Naseer briefed the delegates about the Emergency Services reforms carried out in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces of Pakistan. Ms Dragana Kojic acknowledged the services rendered by Rescue 1122 and the long-standing partnership of ICRC with Rescue 1122 in the service of humanity.

She also reviewed the comprehensive and integrated model of emergency management system established in Pakistan. She hoped that the joint efforts of the ICRC and Rescue 1122 would enhance the professional capabilities of emergency personnel and rescue volunteers. Earlier, the delegates witnessed the practical demonstration of professional skills by rescuers at Emergency Services Academy.