LAHORE: Postgraduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has taken a revolutionary step by introducing a public service message about dengue through social media on a website where SMS facility will also be available. General public and people related to medical field can visit “www.facebook.com/lghlahore & lgh.punjab.gov.pk” and these sites will provide all sort of information regarding symptoms, preventive measures and treatment of dengue virus. Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar told that this free service would help civil society, media, medical students and paramedical staff acquaint themselves with dengue precautions and take in time steps as well. He said that during the present developed era social media had become a powerful tool to communicate with the citizens on any topic. He appealed to the citizens to ensure proper cleanliness and disposal of garbage to be safe from dengue.

He claimed the Punjab government was taking a number of steps to control dengue. PGMI, LGH and AMC would be leaving no stone unturned in this regard.