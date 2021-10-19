ABP&AW team visits Qalam School

Rawalpindi:The Association of Business, Professional and Agricultural Women (ABP&AW) continued their initiative of 'Kitaab Dost' by visiting a charity education institution 'Qalam School', run by a team of philanthropists.

The project aims to inculcate reading habits in children from an early stage. It aims to provide books to school children free of cost and to make them aware of the joys of reading. The visiting team comprised of President Islamabad-Rawalpindi Branch, Tahmeena Malik, General Secretary Asma Naveed and Saba Alvi. They made the students comfortable by engaging with them, discussing the merits of book reading and even singing rhymes with them.

The students were also given brief introductions of some of our young heroes like Arfa Karim and Iqbal Masih. The team then distributed age-appropriate story books amongst the students. The books provided were designed to especially attract children with their vibrant illustrations and interactive content, all the while containing relatable and moral stories which convey important messages for this generation.

At the end, Tahmeena Malik spoke with the teachers for a while giving them tips on how to interact effectively with the students. This included an interactive session of informing them on creating a better learning atmosphere in the classrooms and inculcating in them a love of reading. It was also announced that there will be a follow-up of this session later on in the coming months to monitor the students’ progress. In the end the students were given some treats in the form of snacks. The ceremony was befittingly concluded with the national anthem.

This session was the fourth in a series of such events, which began in November, 2020 but were held staggeringly due to COVID-19. It is hoped with things improving and children going back to school, these events will be held more frequently.