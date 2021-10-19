IG orders action against drug dealers

LAHORE: Punjab IG Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said co-operation of police, ANF and other law enforcement agencies is needed to eradicate menace of drugs from society, stressing the police and ANF to intensify intelligence-based operations against criminals involved in drugs smuggling.

The IG gave these instructions to the officers in a meeting of Punjab ANF at Central Police Office here on Monday. He said big fish, smugglers and dealers should be detained. He directed for ensuring provision of any kind of support including force and resources to ANF teams for taking actions against drug smugglers.

“Field commanders have been directed to provide possible assistance to arrest proclaimed offenders of ANF whereas Elite force teams should also be provided for counter-narcotics operations during extremely high profile operations. Intelligence-based operations should continue in the vicinity of educational institutions and student hostels. Special lectures by ANF specialists in training colleges of Chung, Sihala and Multan training centres should be a part of training course,” the IG said.

It was decided in the meeting that Brigadier Rashid Minhas and DIG Operations Sohail Ch would jointly plan for the eradication of drugs in Lahore. The IG said police teams are always engaged for permanent eradication of drugs from society and cooperation and coordination with the ANF would be enhanced.