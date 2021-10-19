22 CTD operations against terrorists conducted

LAHORE:The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab, keeping in view the recent target killing of police officials, has conducted extensive Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) across the Punjab to avert any untoward incident.

The CTD Punjab conducted 22 IBOs in different districts of Punjab in which three terrorists have been killed, 22 suspects were interrogated and four were arrested during these IBOs, said a spokesman for CTD Punjab.

CTD Punjab was proactively pursuing its goal of safe and secure Punjab and would not leave any stone unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, the spokesman said.

Three terrorists namely Umar Daraz s/o Manzoor Ahmad along with two unknown were killed in Pakpattan. About two hand grenades, a pistol 9 mm with seven bullets, a pistol 30 bore with four bullets, a Kalashnikov with five bullets and cash Rs 5720 were recovered from the terrorists.

However, three persons namely Abdul Raheem Makki, M Ghaffar and Rahem Akbar alias Khog belong to the defunct organisation TTP were arrested from Chiniot, Sahiwal and Rawalpindi respectively.

A cash Rs 1500 and explosive material including explosive 1100gm, safety fuse 07ft and a detonator was also recovered from Abdul Raheem Makki. A cash Rs 2950, explosive material including a hand grenade, prima cord 26 inches, an electric detonator, a battery power plus and an electric switch with LED was recovered from M Ghaffar.

Rahem Akbar alias Khog was advertising his defunct organisation through flags/pamphlets. As many as, 17 pamphlets against Ahl e Tashi sect, 11 pamphlets with Flag of TTP, copy of CNIC and cash Rs 12370 were recovered from him. Another accused Hassan Raza, belongs to the defunct organisation TJP was arrested from Multan.