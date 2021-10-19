Cop suspended for torturing citizen

LAHORE:A sub-inspector of investigations police, Shahdara, subjected a citizen to torture. The suspected police official was caught on camera. He could be seen beating up a citizen sitting in his office with clubs. The victim begged for mercy but to no avail.

The policeman has been identified as sub-inspector Amir. As the video surfaced, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar took notice of the incident. DIG Investigations Shariq Jamal suspended SI Amir and issued orders of holding an inquiry against him. arrested: Garden Town police has arrested a suspect for blackmailing a woman on the pretext of leaking her nude stuff. The arrested suspect has been identified as Amir Hamza. The suspect allegedly had nudes of a woman. She on 15 helpline made a complaint that the suspect had been blackmailing her for last few months while intimidating that he will leak her private pictures. Police have registered a case and were investigating the matter further.

Injured: A man was shot at and injured on a minor issue in Barki area on Monday. The victim was identified as Tanveer. The victim reportedly was standing on a shop when the suspects identified as Ashraf and Usman intercepted him and after a brief altercation opened firing at him. He received bullet injuries on his legs. The suspects fled from the scene afterwards. The relatives of the victims blocked the Barki Road as a protest against the incident.

Two dacoits arrested: Gowalmandi investigations police have arrested two suspected dacoits Babar alias Babri and Waseem on Monday.

Police recovered eight mobile phones, cash and illegal weapons from their custody. Many cases have been registered against them in various parts of the city.