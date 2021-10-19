Sherry terms IMF, government negotiations non-transparent

ISLAMABAD: Senator Sherry Rehman, has termed the government's talks with the IMF as non-transparent and added that the government has failed to take the Parliament into confidence regarding the terms of the agreement it is attempting to make with the IMF.

“Non-transparent agreements will have far-reaching effects on the country as no one knows what kind of bargaining is going on,” Sherry said. Endorsing the recent statement of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Senator Sherry Rehman said, “The countdown of the government has started.”