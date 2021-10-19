WAPDA outplay Muslim Club in PPFL

LAHORE: WAPDA outplayed Muslim Club Chaman 3-0 in the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at the Municipal Stadium in Rawalpindi.

The match between Army and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) ended in a goalless draw. In the first match, WAPDA took 1-0 lead in the 17th minute through Shahbaz Tariq. Ashfaquddin made it 2-0 in the 49th minute. The third goal was scored by Ahmad Faheem in the 66th minute.

Mohsin Ali of WAPDA received a yellow card for foul playing. The second match was played between Pakistan Army and SSGC which ended in a goalless draw.