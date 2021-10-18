Victim’s father complains of Kandhkot Police inaction

SUKKUR: The Kandhkot Police have failed to arrest the killers of Memona Soomro, who was murdered allegedly by her inlaws on October 12 at village Bhudho Suhryani near Bakhshapur in Kashmore-Kandhkot.
Aijaz Soomro, father of the deceased, accused the police for not seriously pursuing the killers of his daughter, who have not been rounded up after a week.
Soomro accused his deceased daughter, Memoona’s, father in law Ashiq Ali Suhryani, and brothers-in-law Wajid, Asir Ali and Aseer Ali of killing her. He said Memoona got married to Zakir Hussain, s/o Ashiq Ali Suhryani, some 15 years ago and had a 10-year-old daughter, while her husband was ill.
