No justification for PTI to remain in power: Muqam

MINGORA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Amir Muqam on Sunday said there was no justification for the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government to remain in power as it had failed to deliver on all fronts.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has now become a risk for this country as unprecedented inflation, price-hike and unemployment has made life miserable for the people,” he told a gathering in Sangota here.

Member provincial council and district senior vice- president of ANP Saranzeb Khan along with family members and scores of supporters joined the PMLN.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has been protecting the mafia and the country is on the verge of disaster. And the PTI will not find candidates to field in the next elections,” he went on to claim.

The PMLN leader said that he stood with people against all odds. “I have always preferred the public interests over personal gains. I have tried my best to launch uplift projects in Shangla district,” he said and lauded the residents of Shangla for supporting him through thick and thin.

Welcoming Saranzed Khan and others into the PMLN fold, he hoped that they would play their due role for strengthening the party in the district.

Rashad Khan, Bakht Alam, Gharib Gul, Ajab Khan Achar, Zahid Hussain and others also addressed the gathering.