Man kills wife, two daughters in Swabi

SWABI: A man on Sunday allegedly killed his wife and two daughters in a village in Razaar tehsil here on Sunday, a police official said.

Mahmood Khan, son of the accused, told the police that he was at home when his father and his brother-in-law barged into their house and opened fire on his mother and two sisters. He said that the three women were killed on the spot.

Narrating the ordeal, Mahmood Khan recalled that his mother and sister had allegedly stolen a newborn child from the Mardan Medical Complex in Mardan over a month ago.

The two women, he said, had spent over a month in jail on charges of lifting the baby as the police recovered it from their house in a raid. The women were released from jail a week ago.

This had angered his father Jahan Bahadur, who allegedly took the extreme step by killing his wife and daughter. The slain women were identified as the wife of Jahan Bahadur, wife of Imran Khan and wife of Qaiyas Khan. The first information report was registered at the Kalu Khan Police Station against the two accused.