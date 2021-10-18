Punjab Colours outplay Sindh Whites

LAHORE: Punjab Colours outplayed Sindh Whites by 5-0 in a league round match on the third day of First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Championship at National Hockey Stadium on Sunday.
Punjab Colours’ Sidra Hakeem, who scored three goals, was the main goal-scorer for the triumphant team. The remaining two goals were scored by Humera Rafi and Mahak Rasheed.
Gilgit Baltistan (GB) scripted an upset victory against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (W) when they shocked their opponents by 3-2.
Gilgit Baltistan began their match in aggressive style and had 3-0 lead till the half time. Abida showed wonderful ball control and scored two beautiful field goals for the winning team while the third goal was scored by Kalsoom through her field effort.
In the second half, KP (W) bounced back and scored two goals through Reshma in 11th and 18th minutes of the game but they could not change the fate of the match.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (C) defeated Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) by 7-1. Areeba Yaqoob of KP (C) was in superb form in the match and struck all the seven goals for the victorious team. Aksha scored the only goal for AJK.
