Khawaja’s century turns the tables for Queensland

SYDNEY: Usman Khawaja sent a statement as he batted throughout the third day’s play at Adelaide Oval to finish unbeaten on 158 to give Queensland a chance of pushing for victory over South Australia.

Khawaja, who should have been given out late on the second day, continued to ride his luck as he survived a gloved pull down the leg side shortly after reaching his century and was then dropped in the gully on 119.

However, he made the most of the fortune as he repelled an excellent Redbacks seam attack on a surface that while flattening out still offered the quicks some assistance for much of the day.