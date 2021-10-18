Khawaja’s century turns the tables for Queensland

SYDNEY: Usman Khawaja sent a statement as he batted throughout the third day’s play at Adelaide Oval to finish unbeaten on 158 to give Queensland a chance of pushing for victory over South Australia.
Khawaja, who should have been given out late on the second day, continued to ride his luck as he survived a gloved pull down the leg side shortly after reaching his century and was then dropped in the gully on 119.
However, he made the most of the fortune as he repelled an excellent Redbacks seam attack on a surface that while flattening out still offered the quicks some assistance for much of the day.
LAHORE: There were upsets in all four cup races here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.Ruksh galloped to win the Toru...
LAHORE: Punjab Colours outplayed Sindh Whites by 5-0 in a league round match on the third day of First Chief Minister...
RAWALPINDI: Karachi United edged out Civil Aviation Authority by a solitary goal in the 13th Pakistan Premier...
OLYMPIA, Greece: The Olympic flame will once again be lit in an empty stadium on Monday as it starts its truncated...
LAHORE: Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison with gross score of 67 on final day and with an aggregate score of 205 lifted...
LAUSANNE: The International Olympic Committee on Saturday hit out at FIFA’s controversial plans to hold the men’s...