Muqam slams rulers for record price hike

TAKHT BHAI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) provincial president Amir Muqam on Saturday said the incompetent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has added to the woes of the people, who are faced with unprecedented price-hike.

Talking to reporters here, he said the incumbent government had failed to provide any relief to the people. The government, he remarked, had snatched the right to live from the have-nots.

Amir Muqam said Prime Minister Imran Khan could not realize the hardships being faced by the ordinary people as his own children lived in London, where they enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle.

Coming down hard on the PTI government, the PMLN stalwart said the rulers had underlined the state institution due to their inexperience and incompetence.

He said the country was faced with an uncertain situation due to wrong policies of the government. Blaming the government for bad governance, Amir Muqam said the government was limping from one crisis to another.

Demanding fresh elections, he said the ruling elite lacked the vision and the ability to deliver on the pledges made with the people. He alleged that the rulers had committed huge corruption as mafias were calling the shots in the incumbent setup.

Amir Muqam said that his party leadership was capable of steering the country out of the prevailing challenges.